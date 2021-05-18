TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Director Robert Buce Sells 6,000 Shares

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Director Robert Buce sold 6,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $28,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,884.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Buce also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 28th, Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of TrueCar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $54,000.00.
  • On Thursday, April 15th, Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of TrueCar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $58,080.00.

TRUE traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.66. 494,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.44 million, a P/E ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.38. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRUE. BTIG Research raised TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Benchmark raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,094,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,688 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 43.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,228,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 981,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,218,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,113,000 after purchasing an additional 730,119 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 50.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 703,363 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit