Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.20.

TFC stock opened at $62.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.15. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.32 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $9,649,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,010,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $583,802,000 after buying an additional 680,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 47,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

