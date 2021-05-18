Truist Securiti Weighs in on Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report issued on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

HGV stock opened at $45.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.25 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 800.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at $23,704,000. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 45.3% during the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 81,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 25,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at $689,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

