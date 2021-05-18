Truist Securiti Weighs in on Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HGV)

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report issued on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

HGV stock opened at $45.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.25 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 800.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at $23,704,000. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 45.3% during the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 81,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 25,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at $689,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Earnings History and Estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit