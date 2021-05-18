Trust Investment Advisors Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Trust Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,642 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.87.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.73. 56,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,064,214. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

