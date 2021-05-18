Trust Investment Advisors Invests $742,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 385,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,430,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.32. The company had a trading volume of 201,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.21, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $79.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.