Trust Investment Advisors Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trust Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,833 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.5% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.97. 238,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,878,229. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $223.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.90.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.