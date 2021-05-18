TUI (LON:TUI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TUI. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a GBX 321 ($4.19) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on TUI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on TUI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of GBX 260.25 ($3.40).

TUI stock opened at GBX 419.10 ($5.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 402.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 402.53. TUI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 628.89 ($8.22).

In related news, insider Friedrich Joussen sold 395,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45), for a total transaction of £1,951,408.68 ($2,549,527.93).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

