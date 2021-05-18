TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading 4.5% Lower This Week

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 18th. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $29.63 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 101,508,732,736 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

