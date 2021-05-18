TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

TSP has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. TuSimple has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.36.

TSP stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. TuSimple has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

In other TuSimple news, Director Karen C. Francis purchased 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Analyst Recommendations for TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit