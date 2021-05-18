TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the stock.
TSP has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. TuSimple has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.36.
TSP stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. TuSimple has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $41.50.
TuSimple Company Profile
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
