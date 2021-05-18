Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at Piper Sandler

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
TSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.43.
TSN opened at $80.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $81.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.29.
In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.
