Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at Piper Sandler

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.43.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN opened at $80.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $81.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.29.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.