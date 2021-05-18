U Network Hits Market Cap of $7.59 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One U Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. U Network has a total market cap of $7.59 million and $1.05 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, U Network has traded down 21.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000044 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Coin Profile

UUU is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The official website for U Network is u.network . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

