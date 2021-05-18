U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Reduced by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 46,532 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after buying an additional 366,435 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 63,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,536,369. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.42.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

In related news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 287,153 shares of company stock valued at $16,468,384. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

