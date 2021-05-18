U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price objective increased by analysts at Compass Point from $59.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:USB opened at $62.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $62.42.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,153 shares of company stock worth $16,468,384. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.