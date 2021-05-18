U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 83.03%.

Shares of NASDAQ:USWS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.01. 3,702,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,906,218. The company has a market capitalization of $86.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.24. U.S. Well Services has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

