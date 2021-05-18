Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Shares Gap Down to $283.66

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $283.66, but opened at $277.25. Ubiquiti shares last traded at $277.25, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

UI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.34 and its 200-day moving average is $286.58.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 147.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 103.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

