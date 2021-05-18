UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Coverage Initiated at Truist Securities

Research analysts at Truist Securities started coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

Shares of PATH opened at $68.10 on Monday.

In other news, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $85,549,688.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

