UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.41% from the company’s previous close.

PATH has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set an “inline” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $68.10 on Monday.

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496 over the last quarter.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

