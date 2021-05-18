UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PATH. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. UiPath presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.74.

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $68.10 on Monday.

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

