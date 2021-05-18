UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an inline rating and a $72.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PATH. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UiPath has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.74.

PATH stock opened at $68.10 on Monday.

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496 in the last 90 days.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

