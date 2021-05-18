UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PATH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued an inline rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.74.

PATH stock opened at $68.10 on Monday.

In related news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Also, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $85,549,688.00. Insiders sold a total of 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496 over the last 90 days.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

