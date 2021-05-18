UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

Get UiPath alerts:

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $68.10 on Monday.

In related news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Also, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $85,549,688.00. Insiders sold a total of 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496 over the last three months.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.