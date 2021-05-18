UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of UMeWorld Limited (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) were up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 11,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.

About UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF)

UMeWorld Limited, a holding company, operates as an educational technology company with a focus on the K-12 education market in China. The company's K-12 flagship product is UMFun, a cloud-based assessment and learning analytics platform that analyzes and adapts to a student's performance and personalizes the delivery of proprietary educational items in accordance with the student's learning needs.

