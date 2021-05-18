Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) PT Raised to C$18.00

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Uni-Select from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

UNIEF stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. Uni-Select has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

