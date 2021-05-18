Unigestion Holding SA Has $620,000 Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 168.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 57,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $6,046,199.76. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $10,049,711.66. Insiders have sold 369,550 shares of company stock worth $40,078,229 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of ARW opened at $121.24 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.28 and a 12-month high of $121.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.70.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

