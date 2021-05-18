Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,142 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for 3.6% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.88. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.33%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

