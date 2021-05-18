Unistake (UNISTAKE) Market Capitalization Hits $11.85 Million

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. In the last seven days, Unistake has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. One Unistake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0686 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unistake has a total market capitalization of $11.85 million and $271,521.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00093509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00396022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.01 or 0.00233898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004999 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $580.87 or 0.01372218 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00047673 BTC.

About Unistake

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,567,126 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unistake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unistake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

