Uniswap Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Uniswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $34.87 or 0.00081141 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $19.51 billion and $824.61 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001181 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000082 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,616,278 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

