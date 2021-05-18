United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €42.01 ($49.42).

Several brokerages recently commented on UTDI. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of UTDI traded up €0.24 ($0.28) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €35.44 ($41.69). The stock had a trading volume of 245,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. United Internet has a 12 month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 12 month high of €43.88 ($51.62). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion and a PE ratio of 19.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.97.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

