United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €42.01 ($49.42).

Several brokerages recently commented on UTDI. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of UTDI traded up €0.24 ($0.28) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €35.44 ($41.69). The stock had a trading volume of 245,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. United Internet has a 12 month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 12 month high of €43.88 ($51.62). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion and a PE ratio of 19.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.97.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

