United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Lifted by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $216.29 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.06 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $187.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.58 and a 200-day moving average of $170.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

