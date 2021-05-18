Unitrade Achieves Market Cap of $14.68 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last week, Unitrade has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Unitrade coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unitrade has a total market capitalization of $14.68 million and $2.19 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00091563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00022194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $628.85 or 0.01429366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00118892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00062812 BTC.

Unitrade Coin Profile

TRADE is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,420,622 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Unitrade

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

