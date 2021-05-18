Unity Software (NYSE:U) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Unity Software (NYSE:U) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-$245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $231.57 million.

NYSE:U opened at $86.57 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.99 and a 200-day moving average of $121.96.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on U shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Unity Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.10.

In other news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $583,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,950.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,449,090.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 521,914 shares of company stock valued at $54,089,913.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unity Software stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,526,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,805,000. Unity Software comprises 327.6% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Unity Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

