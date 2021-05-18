Unity Software (NYSE:U) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $103.00 price target on the stock.

U has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Unity Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.10.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.96. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,449,090.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $23,692,570.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 521,914 shares of company stock valued at $54,089,913 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resolute Partners Group grew its stake in Unity Software by 6.0% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,967 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 240.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,289 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Unity Software by 61.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,053,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Unity Software by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,575,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.