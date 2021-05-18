Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown Sells 20,000 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $762,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,188,220.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upwork alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $66,022.08.

On Thursday, March 18th, Hayden Brown sold 31,797 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $1,434,998.61.

On Thursday, March 4th, Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $11,570,000.00.

Shares of UPWK opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average is $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -160.60 and a beta of 2.15. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Upwork by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.