US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Catalent were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 31,730 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $4,972,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $2,073,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $102.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $127.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,267 shares of company stock worth $6,850,694. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

