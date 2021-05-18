US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,264 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,065 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Twitter were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 64,621 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 388.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWTR stock opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average of $57.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of -38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,761 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TWTR. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

