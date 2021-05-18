US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth $980,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 44,673 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth $2,547,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

EBS stock opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.79. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.07 and a 1 year high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. On average, analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent BioSolutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

