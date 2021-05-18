US Bancorp DE Sells 1,405 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 7,750.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 135,625 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $108.83 on Tuesday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $111.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.56 and its 200-day moving average is $80.37.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WCC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.78.

In other WESCO International news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $53,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,749 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

