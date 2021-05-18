US Bancorp DE Sells 2,300 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

ALSN opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.82.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

