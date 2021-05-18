US Bancorp DE Sells 4,017 Shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IntriCon were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in IntriCon by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in IntriCon by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in IntriCon by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IntriCon by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 17,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in IntriCon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IIN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of IntriCon stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,188.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIN opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $218.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.09, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. IntriCon Co. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $28.16.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IntriCon Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

