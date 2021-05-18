v.systems (VSYS) Achieves Market Cap of $67.66 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One v.systems coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, v.systems has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. v.systems has a market capitalization of $67.66 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About v.systems
v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,202,078,194 coins and its circulating supply is 2,278,469,730 coins. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.
Buying and Selling v.systems
