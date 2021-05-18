Vai (VAI) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last Week

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Vai has a market capitalization of $207.85 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00001959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vai has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00088702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.97 or 0.00415893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.68 or 0.00228837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.69 or 0.01313098 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00044871 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 241,130,983 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

