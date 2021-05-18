Validity (VAL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $73,646.00

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.05 or 0.00016242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Validity has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Validity has a total market capitalization of $30.36 million and approximately $73,646.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00033153 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.76 or 0.01139751 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Validity

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,306,705 coins and its circulating supply is 4,305,491 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

