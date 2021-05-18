Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Decreased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.15.

