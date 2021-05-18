Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,061,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after buying an additional 242,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,661,000 after buying an additional 224,934 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $263.92. The stock had a trading volume of 16,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,936. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.10 and a 12-month high of $278.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.41.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

