Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $97.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $99.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.50.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

