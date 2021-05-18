Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,475,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 535,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,223,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 59,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $382.21. 228,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,119,754. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $268.34 and a twelve month high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

