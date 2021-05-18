Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.3% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $84.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

