Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) will report $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Vectrus posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Vectrus news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VEC traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.27. 31,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,123. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average of $51.71. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $36.83 and a 52 week high of $60.32. The stock has a market cap of $612.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

