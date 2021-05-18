Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 104.71% and a negative return on equity of 132.46%.

Shares of VERO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.99. 9,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. Venus Concept has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

VERO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.79.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

Earnings History for Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

