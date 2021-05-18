Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives $59.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VCYT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Get Veracyte alerts:

VCYT traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.44. 900,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,748. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.86. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 34.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 579.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 317,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,548,000 after acquiring an additional 94,965 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.